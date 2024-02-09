'AITA for telling my aunt I want nothing to do with my sister and won't let her move in?' UPDATED 4X

All it takes is a messy reunion to remind you why estranged family members are estranged.

In a popular post on the AITAH subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her aunt the truth about her sister. She wrote:

"AITAH for telling my aunt I want nothing to do with my sister?"

I (26F) have been no contact with my sister Cheryl (24F) and mother (57F) since I turned 18. Our parents divorced when I was 14, when my mom's constant favoritism and enabling of Cheryl's abuse of me would not stop. My mom excused it as 'every parent has their favorite', but Cheryl took delight in stealing from me, destroying my things, and using me as a physical and emotional punching bag.