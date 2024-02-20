'AITA for calling out my brother's double standard after he got annoyed I asked him to babysit?'

Double standards abound, and no one loves to enforce them more than entitled people.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her brother he "can't have it both ways" after he threw a fit about her asking him to babysit. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my brother he can't have it both ways?"

I (F33) am a SAHM with my 3-year-old son while my husband works full-time. This story involves my brother (M31). He is also a parent and lives with his wife and two kids, (F7 and M3). My brother and his wife both work during the day, and their youngest goes to daycare three days a week. The rest of the week, they usually relied on my mom for childcare.