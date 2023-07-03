Man tells girlfriend she 'asked to get yelled at' for breaking rules to meet his family.

It's so much fun meeting your boyfriend's family for the first time! Right?....right?

u/Informal_Summer2631 brought his girlfriend home to meet his family. All he asked was that she not talk about Ukraine, because his family doesn't like Ukrainians, and not mention his grandfather's first wife, whom she has never seen. So when she broke these rules, he had no sympathy yet he came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for telling my girlfriend she basically asked to be yelled at?'

u/Informal_Summer2631 writes:

This weekend I(m27) introduced my gf(f27) to my extended family with the occasion of my grandfathers 83rd birthday. I told her she was free to talk and get to know anyone but there were 2 ground rules/ taboo subjects she should not talk about.