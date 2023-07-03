Man tells girlfriend she 'asked to get yelled at' for breaking rules to meet his family.

u/Informal_Summer2631 brought his girlfriend home to meet his family. All he asked was that she not talk about Ukraine, because his family doesn't like Ukrainians, and not mention his grandfather's first wife, whom she has never seen. So when she broke these rules, he had no sympathy yet he came to Reddit to ask:
u/Informal_Summer2631 writes:
This weekend I(m27) introduced my gf(f27) to my extended family with the occasion of my grandfathers 83rd birthday. I told her she was free to talk and get to know anyone but there were 2 ground rules/ taboo subjects she should not talk about.
The war in Ukraine (she strongly supports the Ukrainian people)
And this is the big one. DON'T ASK MY GRANDFATHER ABOUT HIS 1ST WIFE.\
Simple right? Not so much I guess.
The first 'infringement' was during dinner when an uncle of mine did mention something about Prigozhin and the recent events. And she, despite my repeated warnings, started blabbering about how much she supports the Ukrainian people, how much she donated, etc.
Now, my family is ethnically Crimean Tatar. Many of my family members have suffered indescribable discrimination from both Ukrainians and Russians alike. Too put it bluntly, some of them would rather see both countries burn to ashes. So when they heard she took a side they flipped.
Luckily there's also more sensible family members and the first situation was defused quickly. Then at some point during the party. I left her to spend some time with my siblings. And from what I understand during that time period she asked 'who the pretty woman in the black and white pictures was'.
That 'pretty woman' was my grandfather's first wife, the one I specifically told her not to ask anything about and also showed her several pictures before bringing her to the party.
Well, I came back to the seen of my grandfather sobbing his eyes out, my girlfriend crying and several family members just shouting, arguing and yelling, at each other and mostly at my girlfriend.
At that point I called it a night, grabbed my girlfriend and we went back home. But I'm not going to lie was I disappointed. Two things, that's all she had to be wary about, and she failed on both ends.
So I commented something along the lines of she basically wanted to be yelled at by my family. Then she called me an a-hole and that it was unfair for her to expect such reaction.
rstick369 says:
YTA (you're the a-hole). 1. She didn’t randomly bring up Ukraine. People were discussing it. She’s supposed to just keep her mouth shut and not voice her feelings or opinions? 2. She didn’t specifically ask about your grandfathers first wife. She saw a picture and asked who it was.
Sure you showed her pictures but was it the exact same photo? Maybe they were taken many years apart. Maybe the quality isn’t good. You and your family sound insufferable. I hope she finds someone else that back her up instead of blaming her for his family yelling at her.
MaralDesa says:
YTA because of this simple reason: when there are taboo subjects you need to explain why they are taboo. Explain your families viewpoint on Ukraine and what exactly might upset them and what reactions would be expected. Tell her about Grandpa's 1st wife and why to not bring it up.
And in the end, it's her decision to take part in an ongoing conversation and she's entitled to having her own opinion. You don't get to tell her what she's 'free to talk about' my dude. You didn't inform her properly, and your family sucks tbh. They shouldn't yell and scream at their guest as long as she just asks questions and has an opinion.
Gdrock77 writes:
YTA. Coming from somebody who has a dogmatic, crazy family, I cannot stand when someone is expected to walk on eggshells about their beliefs while everyone around them goes on and on about theirs.
Your uncle brought up Ukraine and your gf didn’t specifically bring up the 1st wife; she asked about pictures. If it was such a touchy subject for him, why are the photos displayed? Very confused. You set your GF up to fail; she must have been incredibly anxious even attending that event with your family and you should have had her back.
OP and his family have a right to want certain topics off limits, but Reddit thinks he was being unfair and his family's reaction was extreme.