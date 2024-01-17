Mom cheats on dad with female coworker, family splits up, teen plans to confront her.

Speaking your mind to an inconsiderate family member can be deeply uncomfortable, but it's the only way to save a relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her mom she's being insensitive about her cheating. She wrote:

My (45F) mom, and my (43M) dad recently got a divorce after my mom confessed to cheating on my dad with a female coworker. My mom and dad sat me and my siblings down a few months ago to tell us the news and we were devastated to say the least. Because of this, my stepdad had to move to somewhere nearly 3 hours away.