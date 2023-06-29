She screams at parents 'Go to therapy or get divorced!' and entire airport hears. AITA?

plsletmenap was returning with her parents and sister from a family vacation in Italy, full of dad flirting with other women and mom complaining to her, when she snapped. She later asked Reddit:
plsletmenap writes:
The past 48 hours were death by a thousand cuts.
My family and I 23f went to Italy this past week for a vacation. It was my parents, my 17 year old sister, my aunt, and 27 year old cousin. It was a mostly good time, pretty hot out, but the art was cool and I was excited about that.
Our flight home was three connecting flights, Venice to Montreal, Montreal to Toronto, and Toronto to my home city. That’s a lot. It was a 30 hour day. My aunt and cousin got on a different flight out of Venice since they both live further away.
My parents have hated each other since I was 11. They almost got divorced when I was 13, but changed their minds, and will never let me forget that “staying together for the kids” meant that I’m the reason they’re so miserable now. They sure do love to tell me that.
Anyways. Our flight delays, we have to sprint through Montreal, customs takes forever and my parents suck at technology. My dad snapped at my mom, my mom snapped back, my dad started flirting with the flight attendant and some other lady in the airport, my mom shut down and almost didn’t get on the flight home, and they had been screaming- loudly- at each other for everyone in the Toronto airport to hear. It was embarrassing.
I’ve been in and out of therapy for over a decade now dealing with their bullishit because they won’t go, and I end up being the collateral every time they would fight in front of me. (So every day my entire childhood.)
But while we were waiting to board, my dad starts chatting up some lady in front of my mom, who texts me this.
“If Your boyfriend treats you badly, you can break up. I have no option like that. Dad is now enjoying his second conversation with a second single woman since we left Italy and hasn’t had one polite conversation with me. Just demeaning ones. I have no options like you did.”
So I snapped, and yelled at them BOTH, “Stop acting like children. This is not appropriate to do in front of me and my sister. Either go to therapy or get f***ing divorced. I’m tired of being your collateral every time you are at each others throats.”
There’s more really sh*tty things that they said to each other that I can detail in comments if y’all want. But they both laid into me for embarrassing them. As if they weren’t fully doing it to themselves.
I was on hour 30 of no sleep, I was hungry, and I was about to get on my third f***ing flight of the night. I don’t live with them, I have my own place, but for the past year any time they do this sh*t I just up and leave. Unfortunately not possible in an airplane.
They’ve both been laying into me for embarrassing/disrespecting them since the incident and idk. Maybe they need to get embarrassed in an airport. This sh*t can’t be normal. But maybe I’m playing victim like my mom says. I don’t know.
ETA (edited to add): update, mom called. She very much expected me to apologize for “airing out her dirty laundry.” I told her I was just calling them out for embarrassing me. And told her a lot of the things you guys said. That this isn’t the 1950s, and seeing them hurt each other hurts me. It went nowhere unfortunately.
She went on and on about how I’m a child and should never speak to my parents in this way. I reminded her. I’m 23, 24 in a month. Not a child. I fully support myself. She doesn’t care. It’s like in her mind I’m fully subject to all of her wants and needs, just because she gave birth to me.
Did Reddit support her?
Alarmed_Listen5588 says:
Tell them it's not 1950 anymore, and nobody cares if they get divorced. It's no longer a stigma, and they are both not doing anybody any favors by staying together. If anything , they are driving their children into therapy. You say you have a sister, how old is she? If she is over 18, tell them it's time for the divorce that absolutely everyone wants. There are no more children to hold them back. They no longer have 'the children' as an excuse. Also go low to no contact until they ARE divorced. Their misery isn't the children's fault and it's time they stop holding you responsible.
NTA (not the a-hole) by the way.
They’re both really active in the church and I think they’re worried about the shame they’ll get if they do get divorced. Which, fair. They go to a megachurch where everyone knows each others business.
Personally if I was a little more feral I’d hit up my old pastor with my “prayerful concerns” or some bullsh*t so they can get peer pressured into marriage counseling or something but idk. Wouldn’t take much to convince me to do it though.
EmphasisCheap8611 says:
NTA (not the a-hole). Your parents are selfish and inconsiderate. This is not staying together for the kids, this is making sure the kids feel unappreciated and unhappy. So sorry for you OP.
CharlesLMcGillJr asked:
Where can I watch this movie? The Hallmark channel?
But, according to Reddit, her parents need to take a look at themselves. We understand divorce is painful, expensive, and exhausting but isn't a failing marriage more so?