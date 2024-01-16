'AITA for telling my SIL's parents about his drinking to protect my grandkids?' UPDATED

Years passed and they finally moved back to our home state, where day trips to visit were possible. Our second grandchild was born and SIL decided to be a SAHD. My daughter was working a menial tech support job with as much overtime as she could handle because he'd been laid off and refused to consider a profession outside of what he'd been doing for the last 20 years to support their family.

We came to realize that his definition of SAHD meant putting the oldest on the school bus, putting the toddler in a highchair and aiming it at the TV while he went back to sleep or played computer games until my daughter came home to take over. No housework was done and more than once they fought because he though his wife should be doing it. She did not agree.