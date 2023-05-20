'AITA for telling my (teen) sister I'm not helping at all with her baby when it's born?"

Posted by u/Ordinary-Nail-3640, here's her story. Let us know what you think!
My (18F) sister (16F) got pregnant from her boyfriend at school who, surprise surprise, moved with his entire family the second he found out. She's currently due in six months, and obviously isn't doing the best mentally right now. She'll be able to finish this year at school, but starting next year they have some kind of online course program so she can still graduate while taking care of the baby.
Our parents made it this baby is her responsibility, and aside from watching it when and only when she's at work, they aren't going to contribute to its care at all. The plan is for her to work starting now until she can't, than start working again to pay for the kid once she recovers. I think that's fair, it will be her child after all, and I think even agreeing to watch it at all is very generous.