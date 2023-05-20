'AITA for telling my (teen) sister I'm not helping at all with her baby when it's born?"

Posted by u/Ordinary-Nail-3640, here's her story. Let us know what you think!

My (18F) sister (16F) got pregnant from her boyfriend at school who, surprise surprise, moved with his entire family the second he found out. She's currently due in six months, and obviously isn't doing the best mentally right now. She'll be able to finish this year at school, but starting next year they have some kind of online course program so she can still graduate while taking care of the baby.