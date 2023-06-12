SAHM refuses to share 'art commission money' with hubby. 'The amount is irrelevant.'

Being a stay at home parent is a full time job with little time for hobbies, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.

So when a mom was discussing her hobby with her husband, he decided that he deserves a piece of whatever she makes on her art. Why? Because she gets half of his money, too! The problem? She doesn't want to split it.

So, she came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) because I don’t want to share my art commission money?'

Exciting_Charity_181 writes:

My husband works full time and I am a stay at home mom. Sometimes I work twice a week during the school year at a daycare. The income all goes to our joint account and we both get an allowance each paycheck.