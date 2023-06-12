SAHM refuses to share 'art commission money' with hubby. 'The amount is irrelevant.'

So when a mom was discussing her hobby with her husband, he decided that he deserves a piece of whatever she makes on her art. Why? Because she gets half of his money, too! The problem? She doesn't want to split it.
So, she came to Reddit to ask:
Exciting_Charity_181 writes:
My husband works full time and I am a stay at home mom. Sometimes I work twice a week during the school year at a daycare. The income all goes to our joint account and we both get an allowance each paycheck.
On the side in my free time I occasionally do commissioned art work. And when I say occasionally I get maybe four a year. I wouldn’t consider it income because it isn’t consistent in the slightest.
My husband says we should split it because he doesn’t have a hobby that gives him extra income. I said I use it for art supplies so I can continue to do my hobby. He wants either 50/50 or 80% goes to my art fund and we split the rest 50/50.
I don’t want to share my commission money. I only make between $20-50 each commission and I don’t get them very often. Maybe 2-5 a year.. Husband says it’s no fair I get extra money to spend and he doesn’t. Am I the a-hole?
EDIT: We each get $50 a month as our allowance. My husband makes $2800 a month and I make $400 a month during the school year. We do have a tight budget. This is our shared income.
He wants the money to go to his personal fun money not the joint account. And by make I mean I charge between $20-$50 depending on the piece just enough to keep going honestly.
Reddit had a lot of thoughts...
YTA. Does your husband get to keep his entire paycheck without sharing any with you? If not, why is the money you earn different?
Unpopular opinion maybe but NAH (no a-holes here), it's such a small amount of money that I'm really surprised he's bothered by it? Although actually, seeing your monthly allowance you both get from the joint account I could guess he's unhappy with you doubling your fun money 4-5 times a year?
Because it's not consistent or substantial income I don't see why you should split it (and if you only have the joint accounts/joint savings I'd be wary), but I do get why he'd see it as unfair if one month you have double the allowance he does as he's the biggest financial contributer to the household.
YTA (You're the a-hole). The amount is irrelevant, the principle is that you both support each other financially. He contributes 100% of what he earns, you want to contribute only what you consider income, and art commissions aren’t income.
But they are income even if they are not consistent (btw many jobs are commission only and inconsistent like that). Anything you earn is income, by excluding your art you are essentially stealing from your joint account.
She raises THEIR kids. It's her job, so she definitely does her part. By having kids and staying at home, she sacrifices her body (pregnancies), her career (by raising kids, she'll have a gap in her CV that'll leave her behind now and in the future) and financial independency.
If they divorce, he'll have the job and everything's fine, she'll be broke and in trouble. IMO she sacrifices so much that I don't see a reason why she can't keep the fun little hobby and invest the money on more art supplies.
NTA (Not the a-hole). The people crying about the fair split are ignoring that after supplies, this is about $10. you having a hobby that makes you a few extra bucks—enough to buy a couple coffees for each one you make is completely fair when you’re also caring for the kids. your domestic labor is valuable. I’m sorry so many people are ignoring that part of the equation.
The described amount of money makes it not serve any practical purpose. Which makes your husband sound like a spiteful bean-counter. I’d be with your husband, if you were an established business, and were generating sizable income. NTA.
So his income is shared income but your income is your income, right? You’re married, it’s 50/50. It’s not ‘what’s mine is mine and what’s yours is mine.’ Don’t be so hypocritical and selfish. YTA.
People acting like it's actually a big deal that she makes an extra 200 bucks a year, half of which likely goes back into her hobby. Y'all are out of your f*cking minds. NTA. I could not imagine nickel and diming my partner like that. It definitely has me worried about the relationships of some of the people commenting.
