'AITA for kicking out my brother and his fiance after she commented on my GF's eating habits?'

Meal time is both universal and personal. We all get hungry and need to eat, but the way we eat, the kinds of foods we like, and the complexes we hold around food can be deeply personal.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for kicking out his brother and fiance for commenting on OP's GF's eating habits. He wrote:
I (30m) have been with my girlfriend Kelly (29f) for 4 years and have known her for 10. Kelly is autistic and one of her biggest problems is food, however since getting together with me she has opened up to a lot of new foods. Just to give an example she wouldn't eat certain vegetables as they are but wouldn't mind having them blended in or cut in small pieces/spirals.
Now my brother Kevin (35m) have recently proposed to his girlfriend of 3 years Laura. He mentioned he has some news to announce and will I be OK to host a family dinner at my place since I love cooking. I said it wouldn't be a problem and we have decided on Japanese theme. Now to the issue: for the main dish I have made ramen, including the noodles and broth from scratch.
It had to be chicken as Kelly doesn't really like beef or pork and since my mother also doesn't eat pork. For Kelly's portion only I have added some extra veggies (zuchinis, carrots, sweetcorn and some others) since she is not fond of eggs. So naturally her ramen was served without an egg, while everyone else had a standard portion which is enough to fill up a grown man.
I also made sure there were some snacks on the table like tempura, yakitori skewers, onigiri etc. Well within the first half an hour of her being there, Laura kept picking on Kelly and kept saying she can't say she likes ramen because her version is not authentic (none of us are Asian or have any ties to Asia if it matters).
This was upsetting to her and meant that Kelly started to eat significantly slower compared to the rest of the group (it happens when she is getting anxious). Then Laura has tried to grab some of Kelly's ramen to try and proof the point, so Kelly freaked out since she really doesn't like sharing food that's already on her plate.
This resulted in an argument between Kelly and Laura and Kelly crying due to her being overwhelmed. After this I have asked my brother and Laura to leave. My parents were absolutely terrified over how Laura behaved towards Kelly and hinted that Laura should apologise.
They ended up leaving but later I have received a call from Kevin calling me an AH for kicking them out and spoiling Laura's pregnancy reveal. He also wasn't happy about our mother scolding him over Laura's behaviour.
StAlvis wrote:
NTA. "Laura kept picking on Kelly"
"Laura has tried to grab some of Kelly's ramen to try and proof [sic] the point"
"My parents were absolutely terrified over how Laura behaved towards Kelly"
Laura is a mean girl.
"Later I have received a call from Kevin calling me an AH for kicking them out and spoiling Laura's pregnancy reveal."
NGL, I think the idea of needing to gather a group and be the center of attention for a personal announcement is pretty f#$king cringe in the first place.
Dangerous-WinterElf wrote:
I don't say this that often. But I feel sorry for this kid already if this is how she behaves among family because of a bowl of ramen. Who knows how she will treat her own kid. I have Asian friends. One is Japanese. She would laugh about this womans "feeling insulted."
Her way of doing ramen/noodles at home "slap anything in it I wanted that day" was what I got told one time I tried asking her how to make it the most authentic at home. (She offered a list of typical stuff to add after her laugh).
lawgirl_edu wrote:
Laura needs to do a LOT of reflection because she's going to be a mother. What is she going to do if her child ends up being autistic, too? Or if they end up having stomach problems and can only eat certain foods? Will she bully her own child? (I wouldn't put it past her, based on what I've read.)
International-Aside wrote:
"I have received a call from Kevin calling me an AH for kicking them out and spoiling Laura's pregnancy reveal."
You didn't spoil anything. His AH of a fiance did. He's essentially saying "my partner can act like an AH and i expect there to be no natural consequences." NTA.
VeronicaSawyer8 wrote:
"Then Laura has tried to grab some of Kelly's ramen to try and prove the point."
INFO: How would she prove a point by grabbing Kelly's ramen?
OP responded:
According to watch she said she wanted to try it as she was still hungry and realise she doesn't want it as "it doesn't even taste authentic."
VeronicaSawyer8 responded:
Because there wasn't an egg in it? This is all bizarre.
And OP responded again:
Kelly doesn't really like menma or naruto in her ramen so these were missing too.
Sunflowerprincess808 wrote:
Not all ramen has menma in it. It doesn’t have to have that to be “authentic”. Laura needs to educate herself. Same with the fish cake. Different broth and style has different toppings.
LoganBluth wrote:
That is how Laura reacts to someone who is a mildly picky eater...? Well, good luck with the knew kid, Laura, because as we all know, young children are ALSO notoriously non-picky earters!
NTA.
(Note: This is not meant to imply an adult who has specific tastes in food is in any way childish or wrong. It's just hilarious how utterly parenthood is going sideswipe Laura if that's how she reacts to things.)
OP is in no way an AH for standing up for his GF.