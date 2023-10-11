Woman refuses to give any of her late husband's possessions to his estranged son. 'AITA?'

But this may be much more than that to him. If anything, maybe try to connect with his son. Get to know him, talk about his dad. It may mean more than you know to him. If he is young and was young when everything happened it could've skewed his entire view and made things 1,000x harder, especially with his mother involved.

His mother is the a**hole though, no one that is grieving should ever have to be called names or deal with that. And I'm feeling like she is the reason the relationship wasn't there for them and now there is some guilt and anger so she's trying to alpha and fix it. That's just wrong.