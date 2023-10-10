Woman refuses to return heirloom ring to her late wife's family. 'AITA?' UPDATED

I told her about my Reddit post and the advice I had been given and that I would be very happy to leave the ring in my will for the first niece or nephew born to the family. So that it’ll go back to the family eventually. I told my SIL between her and I that if I remarry at some point and I feel I am able to part with it then it may be sooner but I definitely didn’t want that in writing.

I said I am happy to draw up said contracts/will and relevant copies for this agreement before my departure. SIL totally agreed with the proposal and once the business side of convo was out the way she told me what was the spark that lit this horrendous fire.