Woman 'humiliated' by future stepdaughter's 'prank'; fiancé says 'she's just a teen.'

"Can't you take a joke?"

"Where's your sense of humor?"

"You're just too sensitive."

If you've been told any of these, congrats! You've been gaslit. (There is no prize)

A terribly upset woman came to Reddit for advice, still reeling from a teenage prank that she did not find amusing. Cue the internet telling her that her feelings are... actually valid?

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for leaving my fiance's birthday after my stepdaughter's prank?"

u/Ornery_Guarantee_625 writes:

So, I got recently engaged to my fiancè Michael. We don't live together but we agreed to move together soon. He has a 16yo daughter. I gotta be honest, she seems quite stubborn and her own dad struggles to get her to listen. I'm not close with her which is something I know I need to work on.

Oof, not a great start.