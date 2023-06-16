'AITA for making my daughter go to her mother's funeral?' Reddit says yes.

Her grandmother said I shouldn't have brought her to the funeral but it seemed like the right thing to do. I know her mom loved her deep down but didn't get the chance to tell her. AITA (Am I the a-hole)?

RsHoneyBadger:

YTA (You're the a-hole). You took her there not for her own reasons. She never knew the woman, she was abandoned and I expect had little to no contact at all. To her she was a host for pregnancy not a mother. You can tell her all you want about why you want or think she should go but you decided to force the choice and drag her there. You loved her, she has never.