Recent grad hurt by mom missing ceremony for grandbaby; Mom screams 'you're selfish'.

Babies are never born at a convenient time.

When one proud sister was celebrating the extremely recent birth of her nephew, she had an important graduation ceremony to attend. Being that there was plenty of family at the hospital and that, well, babies don't do much, she attended thinking her parents were right behind her.

Alas, it didn't work out that way. After an altercation, said sister came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my mom I was upset she missed my graduation because my sister had a baby?'

aggressive-winter-24 writes:

My (27f) sister (301f) just had her first baby on Sunday morning at 2:30am. It was thankfully a smooth delivery and she and my nephew are happy and healthy. My mom, my dad, me, my sister's husband, and my sister's MIL were all at the hospital (per my sister's request) from around midnight on sunday and the remainder of the day.