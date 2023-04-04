BIL whines about sex noises, gets kicked out. 'I'll do whatever I want in my house."

An angry husband came to Reddit after his brother-in-law handled this exact sitatution incorrectly. His post sparked an internet debate that you will likely takes sides on.
u/Agreeable-Ad-8113 shares:
Hello everybody. So me M26 my wife F25, live by ourselves in an apartment. Her brother is visiting from out of town.
One night myself and my wife get a bit frisky and start having sex. Her brother heard from our spare room and decided to complain to her parents that we were being too loud and not taking his feelings into consideration.
Her parents sided with him and are giving us a whole lot of grief because he overheard us.
After this, I said he can f*ck off and stay with his parents while he's here because it's my house and I'll do whatever I want in my house.