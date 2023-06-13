Stepdad bans 24yo from living with them for being a 'messy and unpleasant person.'

Not at the expense of their biological children, according to one Dad who 'put his foot down' with his wife and her daughter.
DisgruntledDadd writes:
My stepdaughter and her boyfriend broke up recently and she wants somewhere else to stay for a few months until her lease ends since she doesn’t want to keep living with her ex.
However, my wife and I have two little ones (3F and 6F) and she is a terrible influence on them. She always tries to have friends over and they’re always loud and shouting in her bedroom when it’s past the kids’ bedtimes. She’s come home late drunk and triggered our home alarms because she’s too wasted to turn them off.
I have to remind her multiple times to do her chores and it’s just aggravating to have to do for an entire adult human. I have previously tried setting rules/boundaries with her such as doing chores on time or keeping quiet past the kids’ bedtime but they never worked.
The last straw last time was when one of the little ones had a medical emergency so we took her to the ER directly from school and asked her to watch the younger one since the babysitter had to leave.
When we came back she was drunk, and couldn’t understand why I was so mad since my daughter went to sleep as “normal” anyways.
My wife keeps asking me to reconsider letting her stay with us but I’ve put my foot down. I’m trying to do what’s best for the kids but my stepdaughter is also just generally a messy and unpleasant person to be around and I don’t think my mental health could take having to live with her for a couple months again. AITA?
NTA (Not the a-hole) - Do NOT let her back in your home. If she gets a foot in the door, she will never leave…especially since your wife wants her there. A 24 year old who drinks that much should not be around young kids!
NTA. She's not obeying the rules and is drunk in your house around your kids. Ask her to kindly GTFO (or in this case Stay TFO).
panic_bread asks:
INFO: is there a reason you can’t let her move back in with conditions (no friends over, no drinking)? And you should definitely make her pay rent.
OP:
Rent isn’t really the issue here. We did have conditions when she stayed with us last time but she just ignored them. I know for a fact it’ll happen again this time as well and the same problems we had last time will keep occurring.
TaupeEarth feels differently:
Tough one. But then again it could be a really bad environment for her in the flat with her ex-bf and as a parent, step-parent or not, you always have that duty of care for a child. It's not just parenting until they're 18.
You're NTA for how you feel, I completely understand it and it's not unreasonable, but i feel as a step-parent or parent you should be willing to give her at least one chance again. Imagine if it was one of you're own children in 20 years time.
Also think about you're wife, it could be really hard on her split between the family she has now with you and trying to also care for her other child. If she can support herself for a couple of months fine, but you shouldn't force the step-daughter to be in a potentially dangerous environment if he has to stay in an apartment with her ex, of course this depends on what the ex is like.
You are kind of the AH for not working with your wife to help her daughter. I agree that you should give this young woman a chance with conditions. 24 is still young, and you should try to help her. If she doesn’t follow your rules, then you and her mother can decide on alternatives.
Your wife (biological mother) wants her daughter to live with you. Would you refuse if it was your biological child wanting to return home? Some step-parents are great, but many are harder on the step-children.
It’s hard being a stepchild when you see your half-siblings or step-siblings getting better treatment. When you marry your wife, you agree to treat her children as your own. I would respect your wife's wishes and work with her to help her child.
I agree, why are these parents not concerned that it seems like the girl has a drinking problem?
NTA at some point you have to do what is best for the younger kids. Having her move and disrupting thier lives is not what’s best.
Is being drunk and having friends over enough to ban a woman from living with her family with young children? Or should OP give her another chance?