Stepdad bans 24yo from living with them for being a 'messy and unpleasant person.'

Do stepparents have a responsibility to their older stepchildren?

Not at the expense of their biological children, according to one Dad who 'put his foot down' with his wife and her daughter.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not letting my stepdaughter (24F) move back into my house?'

DisgruntledDadd writes:

My stepdaughter and her boyfriend broke up recently and she wants somewhere else to stay for a few months until her lease ends since she doesn’t want to keep living with her ex.

However, my wife and I have two little ones (3F and 6F) and she is a terrible influence on them. She always tries to have friends over and they’re always loud and shouting in her bedroom when it’s past the kids’ bedtimes. She’s come home late drunk and triggered our home alarms because she’s too wasted to turn them off.