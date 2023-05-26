Guy pays his own way on family vacay; sister furious she lost 'free' sitter. UPDATE!

A frustrated young man came to Reddit after an altercation with his family about their yearly holiday, and he asked:
AITA (Am I the a-hole) for saying I'll be driving myself and paying for my own room on the upcoming family vacation so I won't have to be a babysitter?
u/No-Ride-Throwaway writes:
I 23m was repeatedly stuck playing the part of helper and babysitter on family outings. I had to move out of my parents' house because I kept being forced to help watch my three nephews (triplets).
Last year we took a family vacation in summer to the coast. I rode along with my parents, and they paid for my hotel room. Only, I had to share that room with three rowdy boys because my sister and her husband wanted a room to themselves.