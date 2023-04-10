Woman won't let widower give late sister's dress to his daughter with new wife.

Losing a family member is unfathomably painful.

While nothing can fully dissolve the pain of losing a loved one, keeping their memory alive can soften the sting. This can look like doing an activity that makes you think of them, keeping an old tradition alive, or simply honoring their wishes for when they pass.

In theory, honoring a late family member's wishes wouldn't cause conflict, but reality can be quite different.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not letting her late sister's husband take her sister's dress.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my late sister's husband that his daughter is not getting any of my sister's dresses?