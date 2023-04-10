Woman won't let widower give late sister's dress to his daughter with new wife.

Losing a family member is unfathomably painful.
While nothing can fully dissolve the pain of losing a loved one, keeping their memory alive can soften the sting. This can look like doing an activity that makes you think of them, keeping an old tradition alive, or simply honoring their wishes for when they pass.
In theory, honoring a late family member's wishes wouldn't cause conflict, but reality can be quite different.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my late sister's husband that his daughter is not getting any of my sister's dresses?
My sister died 17 years ago. She left behind a 4-month-old daughter (now 17) and a 5-year-old son (now 22). My sister was diagnosed with cancer 8 months into her pregnancy and she was aware it was terminal right away.