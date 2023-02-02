'AITA for spoiling my friend's child and turning him against her?'

Most people would be considered saints for taking in a friend's child during a crisis. One woman got a different response from her friend when she took in his son for several months.

u/TAfriendskidproblems was told that she ruined her friend's relationship with her son. She asked Reddit:

AITA (am I the a-hole) for spoiling my friend's child and turning him against her?

I (31F) am a single woman who lives alone & doesn’t intend on having children of my own. I’m not wealthy but I make enough to very comfortably support myself. I work from home & have a flexible schedule so I have a lot of time to live how I want.