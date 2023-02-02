'AITA for spoiling my friend's child and turning him against her?'

u/TAfriendskidproblems was told that she ruined her friend's relationship with her son. She asked Reddit:
I (31F) am a single woman who lives alone & doesn’t intend on having children of my own. I’m not wealthy but I make enough to very comfortably support myself. I work from home & have a flexible schedule so I have a lot of time to live how I want.
I have a complicated friendship with Emma (27F) because I love her but she frustrates me. Emma is a single mom with 2 children, Caleb (7M) & Grace (4F). Grace has had serious lung problems since birth & contracted RSV in Oct & has been hospitalized since. It’s been a horrible time & she is finally more stable now but not well.