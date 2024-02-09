"AITA telling a guy 'the street's there, go sleep in it' after he whined about sharing a bed.'

Beggars can't be choosers, and choosy beggars, well - they're bound to get shamed on the internet.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he went too far when he told off his friend's brother for whining about sharing a bed. He wrote:

"AITA telling a guy 'The streets there, you can go sleep in it' after they b#$ched about sharing a bed with me and then made him sleep on the floor."

My sister (24f) and I (24m) live together, we are pretty social people and run in the same friend group so we normally have a lot of our friends at our house whenever we can. This particular night we were having a "girls night" (I'm one of them gays™, so of course I'm invited to every girls night).