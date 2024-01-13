Sister wont let bro bring his unnecessary prosthetic leg to xmas. AITA? UPDATE

AITAH for telling my brother he cannot stay with me over Christmas if he brings his prosthetic leg?

My younger brother has a prosthetic leg. I think it is creepy AF and I have no idea where he got it. I'm reasonably certain that it is something I would rather not know.

To be clear here my brother has two perfectly healthy legs still attached to his body.

He just has this thing he takes with him everywhere. I don't know why, I don't want to know. Before you ask yeah it is probably a mental health thing.

He wanted to stay with me rather than our parents while he is home for the holidays. I said he was welcome to stay so long as he doesn't bring that thing into my house. He said it wasn't a big deal and that he would leave it in his luggage.