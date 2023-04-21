Parents neglect son for years until sister passes; he says 'you lost your only child'.

A neglected young man came to Reddit for advice after a family tradegy:
u/Ok_Horror542 writes:
My parents had my sister and I (18f) a year apart. My sister died a few weeks ago. I was already estranged from them. My sister was severely disabled and had a number of medical problems related to her birth. She wasn't able to eat, walk, talk, or do anything for herself.
For as long as I can remember my parents were either working or dedicating all their time to her. Any time I wasn't a perfectly behaved, perfectly independent child, I was met with anger from them.
Like when I struggled to stay awake in kindergarten because some of the machine's in mine and my sister's room kept me up all night, I got a stern talk about how it was a disruption they didn't need. Or when my teacher started to think I was dyslexic, they accused me of faking it for attention and grounded me for several days.