Parents neglect son for years until sister passes; he says 'you lost your only child'.

A neglected young man came to Reddit for advice after a family tradegy:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my estranged parents to accept that they lost their only child?"

u/Ok_Horror542 writes:

My parents had my sister and I (18f) a year apart. My sister died a few weeks ago. I was already estranged from them. My sister was severely disabled and had a number of medical problems related to her birth. She wasn't able to eat, walk, talk, or do anything for herself.

For as long as I can remember my parents were either working or dedicating all their time to her. Any time I wasn't a perfectly behaved, perfectly independent child, I was met with anger from them.