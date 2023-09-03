Woman asks if she's wrong for not housing her ex's child with mistress. AITA?

This came about because my ex and the mistress cheated on each other and both had zero interest in their little girl. They broke up for a period of time and the mom dumped their daughter on my ex and he told his parents he didn't want her either.

CPS got involved and neither my ex or his wife wanted their child back, none of the maternal family wanted her, none of the rest of my ex's family wanted her. The grandparents don't truly want her either. But didn't want to look like they allowed her to go into foster care.

I know this because about a month ago my former MIL started to reach out asking me to raise her granddaughter with my son. She said ex and his wife got back together and still don't want their child.