It hurts to feel abandoned by anyone, but it hurts far more to feel abandoned by family.

"AITA for telling my mother she hasn't been my mom since I was 5 and I don't owe her anything?"

When I (24F) was 5 my mother had her second child, my sister. We have different dads and neither was involved when we were kids. My sister was born prematurely and this is when my mother went from being my mom to being an almost stranger to me.