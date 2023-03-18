As the saying goes, the road to sticking a big stinky foot in your mouth is paved with good intentions. That's the saying, right? Over on Reddit, a sibling wonders if they may be in the wrong for the way they tried to cheer their sister up.

'AITA for telling my sister she's better off being infertile?'

Despite trying to conceive for years and having no success with her husband every month, my sister (31F) felt like a supreme disappointment. Her head knew she was not at fault, but she was saying that not being able to give her husband "the gift of children," which is seen to most people as a wifely duty made her feel broken and not whole.