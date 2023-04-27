Woman tells 'philanthropic' rich sister that her 'job is being a gold digger.' AITA?

When a working mother was insulted by her sister who married rich, she snapped back. But some think she may have gone too far. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my sister shes a gold digger even if she’s philanthropic?'

Ok-Temperature6156 writes:

AITA? I (34F) have an little sister (30F) who is married to a wealthy business man in our state. I am also married, both my husband and I work blue collar jobs. We have very different lifestyles.

I personally dont feel comfortable relying on someone to do everything for me and Im independent. She on the other hand relies on my BIL for EVERYTHING and doesn't work at all. We aren't close and never have been for other reasons.

Great exposition.