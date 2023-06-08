Stepmom 'can't' attend family funeral bc daughter needs a breakup 'vacation.' AITA?

Tragic deaths rarely happen at a convenient time, but those close to the deceased are expected to put things on hold for a memorial. And when they don't, people get hurt.

One woman came to Reddit after a family tragedy to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my step daughter I can't attend her partner's funeral?'

Fit_Paint_1312 writes:

Me and my husband have been married about 8 years. I have two daughters, 27 and 25, and a step daughter, 24. I'll call my elder daughter Laura and my step daughter Cassie for this post.

We all get along well but we're not close at all, since the kids were pretty much grown when me and my husband married.

Laura and her ex partner had been together since she was 20, and were even talking about marriage. However, they split earlier this year when she found out he was seeing other girls.

