"AITA for telling my uncle to stop 'gifting' my daughter extravagant trips he can't afford?" UPDATED

He’s making empty promises and setting her up to not believe or trust when someone gives her something exciting. You already went through that and no how it feels. She doesn’t deserve that also.

Three days after the original post, she shared this update on the situation:

A lot of people asked me why I was being so nice to my uncle and honestly, I think I underestimated how weird it was because it's been so normalized in my family. I didn't want to cause drama, so I went about it as non-confrontational as possible. I agree now I should've been more direct.

Another concern a lot of you had was, that I allowed this to happen to my daughter previously. That is not true. This is the first time he promised her one of his trips. That's why I decided to say something, so this doesn't become a recurring thing.