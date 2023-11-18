Mom demands son's cheating GF take paternity test, dad strongly disagrees. UPDATE

Of course we were all angry and exhausted, so I said that nothing was happening until a paternity test was done and I wasn't taking the word of a cheating little girl. He blew up at us and it was radio silence after the call.

Macy was told she can no longer see Austin and he took it out on me. A few weeks ago, Alan contacted us and agreed to do a paternity test. I asked why the sudden change but he ignored me. He said he set up the appointment for May 5th.

Austin went with Mark, he said he didn't want to be around me. It stung and I won't lie, it made me cry when he said that. Results finally came in a few nights ago and he isn't the father, he was shattered.