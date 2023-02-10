'Amateur' cook withholds culinary skills from in-laws who call it 'women's work.'

Misogyny has its costs.

When an 'old school' father in law found out what his bigotry had been causing him to miss out on, he unsurprisingly assumed the role of victim. Here's the story, posted by his son in law:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not making 'good food' for my in-laws since my father in law thinks it is women's work?"

Forsaken_Order_6631 says:

I am not a chef. I am a pretty good amateur cook though. I own my own restaurant and have been on a couple of TV shows as a guest or contestant.

Interesting resume for an amateur!