Sister calls brother, 'freeloader' for moving back home; he takes her phone and laptop. AITA?

PatientCurrency8868
I'm 28 years old and live in a small town where there is a lack of jobs. I moved back in with my parents since we have a good relationship. I buy all the groceries and pay some of the bills.
My little sister (16) however, was not happy, she was saying that I should be a man and move out again. A few weeks ago however, she started continuously calling me a 'freeloader' and a 'parasitic leech'.
My parents are anti-tech - they are not part of a religious cult, they just avoid tech and live a simplistic life - the only modern tech they use is a laundry machine, a car, a flip phone, and a TV. They don't however, take away our gadgets if we paid for them ourselves.
When I turned 18 and was looking for my first job I had to hand write a resume since we didn't have a computer or a printer. It's impossible to get a job while still in HS because of the small job market in our town.
Now, my little sister was lucky. I bought her a PC, a smartphone, and a data mobile plan ever since she was a young child. Yet, she was continuously calling me a 'parasitic leech'. Eventually my little sister's constant name calling got on my nerves and I came up with a plan.
I simply 'repossessed' all of my belongings a few days ago. Now she is having the same childhood I had. Oh, and she stopped with the name calling. Enjoy the Amish lifestyle little sis!
Edit: The smartphone and data is under an installment plan, and the PC was ordinarily kept in the living room and shared between my sister and I before I moved out. I did not 'steal' anything.
Winter-eyed
Bite the hand that feeds you and it stops feeding you tech…
satanic-frijoles
No bytes for little sis!
SpeechDistinct8793
Good for you, you don’t get to be a brat with shit I bought. If that’s how she’s feels then she should stop being a parasitic leech to her parents and start contributing.
snazzychica2813
Ahh, I love the smell of natural consequences and consistent discipline in the morning.
Ramrodron
This is a gentler version of what a friend of mine experienced with his entitled 16 year old daughter. (Some of her entitlement comes from playing two divorced parents against each other, sometimes successfully).
She was demanding some expensive item (I don't remember) and when told 'no', screeched, "F*ck you, you never spend any money on me." He said, "Ok, for the next month, I won't spend any money on you." And except for food, shelter, hygiene necessaries, he didn't.
Her mom was on board with my friend as she had been on the receiving end of this type of behavior too. She had to pack her own school lunch and had no spending money. About 2 weeks in, she apologized but the "demonstration" lasted a month. As a result, the entitlement knob was turned down several notches.
HistoricalPapaya7070
Good for you for having a spine. It’s a gentler lesson when family dishes it out vs what the world will do to her.