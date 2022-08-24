Aunt asks if she's wrong to celebrate bday on anniversary of nephew's death.

There is nothing more tragic and devestating in this world than losing a child. The loss and the grief changes your whole world... but the world keeps turning, regardless.

When a young woman's family was struck by an unspeakable loss on her birthday, she decided it wasn't appropriate to celebrate. But her girlfriend wanted to do something special for her, as her family spent the day in a somber gathering. The girlfriend posted about the small, private gesture on Instagram later in the evening... and the family was furious.

**TW: extremely sad**

In the aftermath, this bereaved aunt (u/TAMyBDay) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for celebrating my birthday which is the 1 year anniversary of my nephew's death?