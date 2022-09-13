Religious aunt destroys teenager's room while visiting, so her BIL takes revenge.

When a teenager found her life upended by a visit from an aunt, the family dispute became so large that she (u/Rude-House6051) had to take to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for yelling at my aunt for destroying my stuff?
I (F16) just got grounded over the summer for screaming at my aunt and mother. So this last summer we had my aunt come visit from a Latin American country. She has enough money to stay at a hotel but my mother insists that I give up my room for her.
No problem. I have the second biggest room and it has a private bathroom. I'm grown up enough to understand that my mom wants to visit with her sister. So I go sleep in the basement. It has a very comfy couch and my dad has his gaming setup down there and he lets me use it.