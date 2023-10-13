Aunt kicks out sister's kids during family emergency after they broke a $1K clock. 'AITA?'

I was furious of course, and asked how the hell this happened. The eldest kid incoherently explained that they had taken it down to look at it and then the younger two were fighting over it and dropped it. Cue ear shattering wailing from the other two, blaming one another for the demise of my prized possession.

I had had enough. I called my brother in law and told him to come over immediately and get his spawn out of my home. He asked what was wrong and I told him what they had done. He had the gall to tell me I was overreacting. One of the kids, I think the youngest had started bawling now. I told my BIL to come at once and get his kids. He said he was on his way.