Aunt tells pregnant niece about mom's 'wild past' after she gets kicked out of house.

It's natural for parents to want their kids to have a better life than them. But the tactics parents use to push for that better life aren't always healthy.

While some focus on pouring love into their kids so they have a healthy foundation to go thrive in the world, others project their anxieties and their own self-hatred onto their kid, thus creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.

As a bystander, it can be painful to watch, and even when you know it's not your place to step in to parent, sometimes it's impossible to stop yourself from intervening.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, an aunt asked if she was wrong for telling her niece about her mom's wild youth.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my niece about her mom’s past?