Aunt tells pregnant niece about mom's 'wild past' after she gets kicked out of house.

It's natural for parents to want their kids to have a better life than them. But the tactics parents use to push for that better life aren't always healthy.
While some focus on pouring love into their kids so they have a healthy foundation to go thrive in the world, others project their anxieties and their own self-hatred onto their kid, thus creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.
As a bystander, it can be painful to watch, and even when you know it's not your place to step in to parent, sometimes it's impossible to stop yourself from intervening.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my niece about her mom’s past?
My (38F) sister, Lauren (42F), had a pretty wild youth. I did too, so no judgment on my part. When Lauren was 18, she got pregnant and chose to get an abortion. This was her wake-up call. She went to college, later got a great job, and found her husband. They had a daughter, Roxy, who’s now 17. Roxy is a very studious and responsible young woman, but there is no doubt how hard her parents are on her.