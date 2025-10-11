'My aunt says my paycheck should go towards her son's college fees.' UPDATED

I got a job around 3 months ago. It's my first proper job that doesn't happen to be in a fast food restaurant (no hate). This was to pay for my rent and save up for uni (I live away from my parents because I go to an international school in another city.
As per customs in the country I live in and to show gratitude, I gifted my first paycheck to my parents. It wasn't much but I could see that they appreciated it and we were all happy. This lasted for 10 minutes. My mother then decided to go on the family group chat to tell everyone (no blame on her i understand).
I then get a call from my aunt, who then proceeds to ask me about the details of my job, which seems fishy considering she hasn't really given a second thought about my existence until 2 seconds after that text message is sent.
She then explains that her son (my cousin) who goes to the same school and is in my grade is going to college (no duh) and that I, as a person with a source of income and as a family members, should pay part of his school fees using my next paycheck as I am part of the family and I should support him.
For the record, I know that my aunt has a substantially larger salary than I do but i guess she doesn't care to spend a dime of it on something that doesn't benefit her. For the record, I know my aunt has a substantially larger salary than I do, but it seems she doesn't want to spend any of it on things that don’t benefit her.
Additionally, when I got into this school, my mother called my aunt to ask if I could stay with her until I graduated, but she refused, saying they didn't have space. Instead, my parents bought me a small flat, and I have to work to contribute to the rent.
My aunt went on about how hard my cousin "worked" to get into college and insisted that I should have some sympathy for him. Honestly, I don’t feel any sympathy for a kid who stays out all night and barely puts in the effort at school.
With the little patience I had left, I politely reminded her that most of my salary goes to my own basic needs, such as paying rent and buying food, as well as saving up for MY tuition fees, to which she rudely responded with "if you can do that, you should be able to donate some money."
I’ve always been taught the value of hard work and self-sufficiency, and now it felt like my effort was being taken for granted and so I then hang up on her out of frustration. Later I get a call from my mother asking why her sister was complaining about me. I explained my end of the story and now she has blocked my aunt as well.
My aunt realised this and has been pestering other relatives to help cover the fees and guilt tripping/shaming those who don't "donate" and is probably ranting in the family chat as I am writing this. It feels good to vent a bit. sorry if this was long and the wording is weird. My english sucks.
This is starting to feel like a fever dream. Before I start: Thank you guys so much! I kept looking at the comments and I never imagined that so many strangers on the internet would support me / give me advice. It feels really good.
Secondly, my apologies to the those people who attempted to read the previous post and found a wall of words. I will try to format better this time. Now to the actual stuff.
As some of the comments suggested, I did go NC with my aunt. I didn't talk to her, but I got some hateful messages on social media from people I assume to be my aunts friends. This worked for a day until I realised to horrible timing of my last post.
Our family has these gatherings for dinner around once every 4 or so months where all our extended family that is descended from my maternal grandmother gathers, usually at a relatives house. This time, it was my parents turn to host, and it felt good to go back because imo living alone isn't fun.
I got there at around 3 pm today (I'm going back to school tmr) in order to help prepare and best of all, beat the rest of my relatives to have some quality my with my parents and sister. As soon as I got there, they showed me my aunt ranting out of self pity in the family gc and we laughed a bit.
At around 5, my relatives started showing up, including my aunt and her family. I managed to avoid her for the first hour until dinner, as that is when we all sit on a long table and we have this time where we go over what has everyone been up to for the past few months.
One of my uncles then asked all the kids how school was and eventually asked about me and my cousins internal results. For context, the school I go to follows the IB exam board and those of you who were in an IB school probably know it's hell.
My cousin went first and told everyone (rather smugly) that he got a total of 26/45 (a pass) and was told by someone to study harder. LOL. It was then my turn and I told everyone I got a 42, which got me a round of applause and a pissed off look from my cousin.
Then my aunt decided to stand up and then claim that this was the reason I should help my cousin as I am apparently "doing well enough" and that my lazy cousin "deserves the same opportunity too" because he was "trying hard and cut down on playing CoD" and is studying.
(Imo if u take IBDP and still have time for CoD you must be really smart). She then switched to a customer service voice and started appealing to our other relatives as well as subtly shading those present that didn't.
As some of you suggested, I went and told her that I WILL donate, but only the same amount of money she paid for my school fees (aka nothing) and that if my cousin really needed money I would be glad to share my employers information with him.
I had a lot of fun saying that but unfortunately got only the opposite of the desired affect. My aunt went ballistic and started then blaming my mother for raising a "heartless and stupid" child and that I was now of the age to be a breadwinner for the family which she emphasised included HER.
This then pissed my father off and he hauled my aunt into another room but we could still hear all his cursing and that she shouldn't be dependant on other people. In the end, my aunt walked out with my cousin but not before demanding that my mother talk some sense into me and some other people but also to then disown us. This all happened an hour ago.
As I am writing this my aunt is writing in the GC that if I am to get a scholarship, it should be handed to my cousin and I should pay for my tuition myself. I don't think thats how scholarships work.
ps: no hate to my cousin because to be fair to him he didn't demand any off me. I think he's just irked that I got the better score. I don't think he's stupid, I just think that he's devoted all his brainpower to CoD.
EDIT: Someone has told me that my cousin plays CoD, NOT CSGO. I don't know how that's going to change the narrative, but to make this person happy I'll change it anyways. LMAO. If she does anything more delusional and reddit worthy, I'll post an update. funny.
