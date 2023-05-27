Aunt secretly steals ashes from family locket, despite deceased's dying wishes.

In this case, one woman caught her aunt red-handed, betraying the request of her late relative. The insuing argument brought up much deeper familial issues and made her question her relationship with her family.
When I (20f) was a kid, my beautiful great-aunt, Beth, sadly passed away from aggressive cancer. She was cremated, and my mother was given a small pendant with her ashes in it. Due to some messy family problems, Beth stated that she never wanted any of her ashes to go to my great-grandmother (80f).
It is important to note that great-grandma, despite being a literal millionaire, refused to help pay for Beth’s cancer treatments because she “should’ve married a richer man.” It’s common in my family to pass the pendant around as a token of strength, which is why I thought nothing of it when my aunt Kathy (40f) asked to borrow the pendant, which was in my care.