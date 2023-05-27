Aunt secretly steals ashes from family locket, despite deceased's dying wishes.

Dying wishes are always suppose to be respected.

In this case, one woman caught her aunt red-handed, betraying the request of her late relative. The insuing argument brought up much deeper familial issues and made her question her relationship with her family.

'Entitled aunt stole ashes'

Nervous_Bumblebee144

When I (20f) was a kid, my beautiful great-aunt, Beth, sadly passed away from aggressive cancer. She was cremated, and my mother was given a small pendant with her ashes in it. Due to some messy family problems, Beth stated that she never wanted any of her ashes to go to my great-grandmother (80f).