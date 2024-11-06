'ENTITLED aunt steals my baby because she claims she should have time with him.'

The last straw came last week, and honestly, it still gives me chills. So, it’s late at night—like, midnight or later—and I’m finally finishing up some work. I go to check on Charlie, and there she is—in my house. I just about scream.

I ask her what the heck she’s doing, and she says, “Oh, I thought you could use some rest. I’ll just take Charlie home with me for the night. He should be with someone who understands him.”

And when I tell her no, she just stares at me with this intense look and goes, “You’re just being selfish. You don’t get it. He needs to be with family, with people who know him better.”