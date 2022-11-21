Someecards Logo
Aunt tells niece that her mother never wanted children behind mom's back.

Sally Ann Hall
Nov 21, 2022 | 6:03 PM
When an aunt and mother made a big mistake, she took to Reddit to find out just how serious... And they did not rule in her favor. Here's the story:

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my niece her mother never wanted children?

Unusual_Monitor_2492 writes:

My (28F) sister (26F) and I are polar opposites when it comes to children, I love them and have always wanted them (mine are 6, 2 and one on the way!) but even as a child my sister didn’t want them.

My niece (9) was conceived in what I can only describe as unfortunate circumstances, my family is pro life…depression hit my sister hard after giving birth, but I can safely say she absolutely adores her daughter.

I myself am not pro life, I’m pro choice. I’d been babysitting for my sister, when my niece told me she didn’t want a baby and I offhandedly said “just like your mother”

Sources: Reddit
