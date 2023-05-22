Someecards Logo
Mom 'lies' about baby gender to MIL, MIL spills secret, gender reveal gets awkward.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 22, 2023 | 1:47 PM
People get really intense about gender reveals, to the point where it can be legitimately scary. Ideally, the assigned gender of a baby wouldn't carry such a massive weight before you've even met them out of the womb, but people have their intensities.

Beyond the party itself, the main appeal of a gender reveal is the element of surprise (thus the reveal), so when someone spoils it ahead of time it can seriously hamper the purpose.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for lying to her mother-in-law about the gender of the baby in order to get her off her back.

She wrote:

AITA for 'lying' to my MIL about the gender of our baby after she promised to keep it a secret?

I didn't really want a gender reveal party but my husband's family made a big deal about it so I agreed. My mother-in-law was convinced that I knew the gender and insisted I tell her. I totally didn't and I told her that fact. She wore me down after a month of bothering me about it. She begged me and promised that she wouldn't tell anyone. This was all in texts. I told her it was a girl.

