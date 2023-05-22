Mom 'lies' about baby gender to MIL, MIL spills secret, gender reveal gets awkward.

People get really intense about gender reveals, to the point where it can be legitimately scary. Ideally, the assigned gender of a baby wouldn't carry such a massive weight before you've even met them out of the womb, but people have their intensities.
Beyond the party itself, the main appeal of a gender reveal is the element of surprise (thus the reveal), so when someone spoils it ahead of time it can seriously hamper the purpose.
She wrote:
AITA for 'lying' to my MIL about the gender of our baby after she promised to keep it a secret?
I didn't really want a gender reveal party but my husband's family made a big deal about it so I agreed. My mother-in-law was convinced that I knew the gender and insisted I tell her. I totally didn't and I told her that fact. She wore me down after a month of bothering me about it. She begged me and promised that she wouldn't tell anyone. This was all in texts. I told her it was a girl.