Mom 'lies' about baby gender to MIL, MIL spills secret, gender reveal gets awkward.

People get really intense about gender reveals, to the point where it can be legitimately scary. Ideally, the assigned gender of a baby wouldn't carry such a massive weight before you've even met them out of the womb, but people have their intensities.

Beyond the party itself, the main appeal of a gender reveal is the element of surprise (thus the reveal), so when someone spoils it ahead of time it can seriously hamper the purpose.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for lying to her mother-in-law about the gender of the baby in order to get her off her back.

She wrote:

AITA for 'lying' to my MIL about the gender of our baby after she promised to keep it a secret?