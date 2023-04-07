BIL bans woman from hot tub for being on her period.

When a sister-in-law was a less than ideal houseguest (according to her BIL), she came to Reddit to ask if she had actually been the jerk here.
u/Dawn_In_Danger writes:
My BIL just bought a new house. He lives about 4 hours from us. Last weekend my husband and I went to visit him for a few days and see the house for the first time.
Long story short, I got my period while I was sleeping and the guest room sheets had a small bloodstain (about the size of a quarter). My husband helped me strip the bed and I went down to the laundry room to pretreat and then wash the sheets.
When they were done, the bloodstain was 100% gone but when we told BIL he looked completely disgusted.
He inspected the sheets super closely for a very long time and finally I was like “Jesus, BIL, if you’re looking that closely and can’t find a stain, can’t you trust me that I got it out?” He seemed really put out by the whole thing.