BIL wakes woman up to make him dinner, her husband says she overreacted. AITA?

I 39f my husband Tom 37m and 2 sons 12m were recently in a house fire and lost our home but luckily we were all out the house when this happened. Tom's brother Sean 40m and his wife agreed to let us stay at his place with their kids while we sort out insurance.
I don't like Sean as he believes in traditional gender roles in a household. We have had issues since he realised I would keep my maiden name at work, which I informed him was none of his business and my personal choice.
He works full time and his wife is a housewife. When we had our sons, Sean thought I would quit my job as a doctor and become a SAHM. However Tom became a SAHD instead and then went back to work after our son went to school and doesn't share the same thought process as Sean. Sean clearly disproves of this and me and vocalised his thoughts about the situation.
I got Tom to speak to Sean and he has left us alone since, but he occasionally used to make comments at holidays and birthdays, which I ignored. They stopped when Tom returned to work and since then Tom says Sean has grown as a person.
Tom and Sean are very close, and I would never tell him to stop talking to him, but I personally interact as little as possible with Sean. My sons' school and Tom's workplace are walking distance from Sean's house which is why I agreed to stay, and suck it up while we get back on our feet, as it is temporary.
Yesterday was a very hectic day at work, and I was exhausted. My shift ended midday and I went straight to bed. Everyone was out the house; Sean and Tom went to work, the kids were at school and Sean's wife went to see a friend.
Sean got home first and woke me up. I was upset and still tired and when I asked him why, he said I should make a start on dinner as it was getting late and his wife was out and not picking up her phone.
Usually I do the cooking in the house with his wife, but I was upset that Sean had woken me up and yelled at him to not disturb me. I kicked him out the room and told him I was going to back sleep and he could sort out his own dinner.
When I woke up that evening, Sean told me that while I was under his house I needed to respect his house rules. I told him he could've cooked himself, heated leftovers in the fridge or got takeaway.
Tom thinks that Sean did overstep by waking me up and making demands, but I shouldn't have yelled and escalated the situation. I don't think I am TA but I could've handled it slightly better maybe, but want to get someone else's perspective.
'Sean told me that while I was under his house I needed to respect his house rules.'
Normally, I agree with this sentiment. However, rules I think of generally refer to keeping clean and respecting property.
Making a rule strictly based on your gender is unreasonable. You are not obligated to cook every day for a grown man. NTA.
'my house my rules' is for 'take your shoes off before stepping on the carpet' not for 'you're not allowed to sleep because your vagina means you owe me dinner.'
Wow. A fully capable adult waking up another adult to get her to make dinner for him.
That's so mind-blowingly rude and ridiculous.
I really wanted to say something about how if you could have been calmer, that would have been better, but I just can't imagine how you could get pulled out of sleep and *calmly* explain to this walking anachronism that he's capable of using a microwave.
You're just 100% NTA.
NTA and something tells me Sean has been waiting for something like this to happen for years just so he can try to 'put you in your place', Hopefully you get the insurance sorted quickly and Sean learns to shut that dick holster he calls a mouth.
NTA. Seems to me like Sean didn't take you in out of the goodness of his heart, he took you in so he could have a second servant.