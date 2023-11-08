Niece cuts uncle out after he's mean to dog, dad snaps at uncle, 'what'd you expect?' UPDATED.

What counts as a dose of realism for one person, can count as a dose of cruelty for another.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his BIL it's his own fault he wasn't invited to his niece's birthday. He wrote:

"AITA f or asking my BIL 'What did you expect?' when my daughter didn't want him at her birthday?"

My daughter (14) loves her uncle a lot but she is angry at him right now. When we were walking home together one day, we saw an emaciated dog tied to a pole in front of an empty house. The owner must have abandoned her there. My daughter had tears in her eyes. I was already thinking of calling my wife and asking if I can bring the poor dog home before my daughter begged me.