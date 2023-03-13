'Bitter' GF 'loses it' when BF's parents spend more money on grandkids than her kid.

For one mother, it was heartwrenching to watch her child being excluded, so she took actions to right the wrong. The problem? There may have been no wrong-doing in the first place. Here's the story, decide for yourself who the A-hole is:
bfdaughterdrama writes:
I (37F) have been dating Martin (39) for what will be 2 years this June. I have a daughter, Scarlett (10) and he has 2 daughters: Miley (13) and Joanna (12). I am a single mother to Scarlett. Her father sends me maintenance each month but has never been an active parent and has never met Scarlett.
I also grew up in care so I have no family or anything. Whereas Martin is divorced and shares custody with his ex-wife. Their custody agreement is very flexible with the girls sometimes staying with him or their mum longer or often spending times with both parents together.