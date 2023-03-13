'Bitter' GF 'loses it' when BF's parents spend more money on grandkids than her kid.

Blended families are a beautiful thing, but the process of blending isn't always pretty, and certainly not easy.

For one mother, it was heartwrenching to watch her child being excluded, so she took actions to right the wrong. The problem? There may have been no wrong-doing in the first place. Here's the story, decide for yourself who the A-hole is:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for expecting my boyfriends parents to treat my daughter the same as his daughters?"

bfdaughterdrama writes:

I (37F) have been dating Martin (39) for what will be 2 years this June. I have a daughter, Scarlett (10) and he has 2 daughters: Miley (13) and Joanna (12). I am a single mother to Scarlett. Her father sends me maintenance each month but has never been an active parent and has never met Scarlett.