Woman's fake 'fit girl' persona called out by family: 'Your weight loss is triggering'.

A same-age aunt and niece got into quite the spat, when she revealed her niece's 'fit girl' online persona was fake, causing a family rift. She told Reddit the whole story and asked:

throwaway71294729 writes:

I, 21F and my niece 21F (I'll call her Eva, of course not her real name) have always been very close, she's my best friend and I love her to bits. Both of us are (slightly) overweight, though since around September 2022 I've been making a lot of lifestyle changes and have lost a significant amount of the weight.

Eva is also doing her best to lose weight; it was something we planned on doing together, I've been trying to get her to go to the gym with me, or go on walks but she always tells me she either doesn't have time or is with her boyfriend that day. Instead her little brother (16M) has been going with me. I'm really proud of him as he struggled with a lot of the same issues that come with being overweight.