‘AITA’ debates how much trouble man should let kid brother get in after break in.

Here's a plot line they never did on Modern Family. A 19-year-old, at the peak of his powers, tried to use his out-of-town brother's house as a secret hook-up spot to cheat on his girlfriend. It backfired beautifully, and now the brother wants some support for teaching his kid bro a lesson. Wait, they definitely did not do this on Modern Family — right?

"Am I the A*shole for letting my little brother get arrested for breaking and entering?" writes the older brother, who goes by the name of Glad-Cash6941, on Reddit's favorite advice forum. He writes:

I (32M) just got married. I left my parents keys to my home in case of emergency. I then left for my honeymoon. We went to Costa Rica and had a great time. However there was one hiccup.