‘AITA’ debates how much trouble man should let kid brother get in after break in.

Here's a plot line they never did on Modern Family. A 19-year-old, at the peak of his powers, tried to use his out-of-town brother's house as a secret hook-up spot to cheat on his girlfriend. It backfired beautifully, and now the brother wants some support for teaching his kid bro a lesson. Wait, they definitely did not do this on Modern Family — right?
"Am I the A*shole for letting my little brother get arrested for breaking and entering?" writes the older brother, who goes by the name of Glad-Cash6941, on Reddit's favorite advice forum. He writes:
I (32M) just got married. I left my parents keys to my home in case of emergency. I then left for my honeymoon. We went to Costa Rica and had a great time. However there was one hiccup.
My younger brother (20) decided he wanted to have some private time with his girlfriend's best friend. He knows my parents would NOT be okay with that and never allow it in their house. His girlfriend is very nice and I thought that they were happy but I guess he was thinking with the wrong head.