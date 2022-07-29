Woman asks if she's wrong for breastfeeding her nephew.

Breastfeeding is a great way to nourish and bond with your baby, but would it ever be ok to breastfeed someone else's child?

Reddit user u/areyewokay says yes. She is currently breastfeeding her nephew while her sister is unconscious in the hospital. Some family members are ok with it, but one of the baby's grandmothers has straight up called what she's doing "demonic."

Now, this aunt is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for breastfeeding my nephew?"

She writes:

My (29F) sister (25F) gave birth a week ago, but unfortunately due to complications during birth, she has been in the hospital unconscious and is yet to formally meet her baby.

My husband (her doctor) has been using some of the breast milk that I pump to feed the baby until the mom wakes up to decide whether she would like to continue breastfeeding the baby herself or to go a different route.