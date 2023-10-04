Bride asks 'AITA?' for disinviting dad from wedding he paid for after learning of his infidelity.

"AITA for suddenly disinviting my father 4 days before my wedding ? He even paid for my wedding and I haven't spoken to him since."

Here's the story:

Just to be clear, I got married in early February. I have always been very close to my father and stepmom growing up. I always felt like they offered me a stable home for me to grow up in. I never had that with my mother.

During the last few years of my parents' marriage, my mother changed as a person. She was a happy and cheerful person when we were younger. She really changed after the divorce. She was miserable, and I felt that. I could tell that she hated the fact that I preferred to live with my dad, but never verbalized her feelings.