Bride asks if she's wrong to cut stepmom out of wedding planning over social media post.

My stepmom has been married to my dad since I was 7. She was the other woman in my parents marriage and she was also supposed to be my mom's best friend. I didn't know her very well pre-affair reveal.

She lived in another city and apparently most of my life and all of my sister's life she and our dad had been sleeping together. This is not something I was aware of as a kid.

My sister and I knew we didn't have parents who got along after the divorce, we could sense the tension, once or twice we had an idea mom hated our stepmom, but she never said or did anything directly in front of us. The vibe was just there. It did not stop us loving our stepmom.