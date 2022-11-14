Bride asks if she's wrong to not invite sister to wedding; family is taking sides. Updated.

Weddings are stressful to plan even without family drama, but when you've got longstanding beefs, unreasonable family members, and people taking sides, things can get out of hand quickly.
Around the time my sister got married I had a lot going on. I was divorcing, had 2 kids under 2, and me attending her wedding would require an overnight trip, which I was prepared to do, until I found out with less than a week to go that it was childfree.
I called her and said I couldn't make it. She didn't take it well. We both said sh*t we shouldn't have and we both apologised, but when we made up, she asked if I could come to the wedding now and I said no as the circumstances hadn't changed, at which point the argument started up all over again.
The day of the wedding she sent me a series of messages about how she wanted me there and she needed some time before we talk next, so I needed to wait for her to contact me.