Bride asks if she's wrong to not invite sister to wedding; family is taking sides. Updated.

Andrew Pierson
Nov 14, 2022 | 5:11 PM
Weddings are stressful to plan even without family drama, but when you've got longstanding beefs, unreasonable family members, and people taking sides, things can get out of hand quickly.

In a post on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" subreddit, a bride is dealing with unresolved past hurt from her sister, and really wants to go no-contact. But her family is taking sides, making more difficult to figure out what to do. Here's her story...

Around the time my sister got married I had a lot going on. I was divorcing, had 2 kids under 2, and me attending her wedding would require an overnight trip, which I was prepared to do, until I found out with less than a week to go that it was childfree.

I called her and said I couldn't make it. She didn't take it well. We both said sh*t we shouldn't have and we both apologised, but when we made up, she asked if I could come to the wedding now and I said no as the circumstances hadn't changed, at which point the argument started up all over again.

The day of the wedding she sent me a series of messages about how she wanted me there and she needed some time before we talk next, so I needed to wait for her to contact me.

