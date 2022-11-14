Bride asks if she's wrong to not invite sister to wedding; family is taking sides. Updated.

Weddings are stressful to plan even without family drama, but when you've got longstanding beefs, unreasonable family members, and people taking sides, things can get out of hand quickly.

In a post on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" subreddit, a bride is dealing with unresolved past hurt from her sister, and really wants to go no-contact. But her family is taking sides, making more difficult to figure out what to do. Here's her story...

Around the time my sister got married I had a lot going on. I was divorcing, had 2 kids under 2, and me attending her wedding would require an overnight trip, which I was prepared to do, until I found out with less than a week to go that it was childfree.

I called her and said I couldn't make it. She didn't take it well. We both said sh*t we shouldn't have and we both apologised, but when we made up, she asked if I could come to the wedding now and I said no as the circumstances hadn't changed, at which point the argument started up all over again.